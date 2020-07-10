Annual 'Dining Out For Live' event reimagined to benefit local restaurants

The national food and drink fundraising event has been reimagined this year to benefit the local restaurant industry.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like many events scheduled to take place this year, "Dining Out For Life" will look a little different. The national food and drink fundraising event has been reimagined this year to benefit the local restaurant industry.

Dining Out For Life is Western New York's largest annual HIV fundraiser. In years past, participating establishments give a portion of their Dining Out For Life sales to Evergreen Health, but this year all proceeds earned will stay with the restaurants.

“We are so thankful to the many restaurants across Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua Counties that have supported Evergreen and our HIV services over the last eighteen years of Dining Out For Life,” said Rob Baird, director of advancement at Evergreen Health. “This year, we’re dining out and giving back in a new way–by ordering takeout and eating at home–to thank and support the local restaurant industry, which has been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dining Out For Life is also encouraging people to order takeout for breakfast, lunch and dinner on October 13 to support local restaurants. In addition to ordering takeout, people are also being encouraged to support Evergreen Health.

Donations made to Evergreen Health’s HIV services from October 13 through October 31 will be entered to win prizes. Some of the prizes include two round-trip tickets on JetBlue, a private tasting and tour at Lockhouse Distilling, holiday themed bike pedal tour by Buffalo Pedal Tours, and gift certificates.

Over the years Dining Out For Life WNY has raised more than $1,250,000 to provide services for those living with HIV in Western New York, according to Evergreen Health.

For more information about Dining Out For Life or to view the full list of participating restaurants, click here.