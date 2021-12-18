Annual Christmas meal for those in need held downtown

We R Buffalo Strong and Friends For A Better Buffalo made the event festive, with music and lots of volunteers with smiling faces.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The ninth annual Christmas feeding for the less fortunate happened Saturday outside the Main Library in downtown Buffalo.

We R Buffalo Strong and Friends For A Better Buffalo made it quite festive with music and lots of volunteers with smiling faces. The founder says we must not forget the forgotten people.

"It fills my soul," said Evette Phillips-Garcia, the We R Buffalo Strong founder. "I was hungry and raised four kids, and down and out, I've never been homeless. But it feels good to have a shoulder to lean on, and We R Buffalo Strong are a shoulder for these people."

She added: "You don't have to be rich to come down here and help. Everybody puts a little something together and it turns into this. We had enough food for over 200 people."

The Girl Scouts also helped out with Saturday's event.