United Way launches annual campaign with $10 million goal

United Way of Buffalo and Erie County kicked off their annual campaign 'Find Your Way'.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County United Way has launched their annual giving campaign for 2023.

The campaign known as 'Find Your Way' has been given a goal of $10 million dollars that was announced in a press conference on Thursday by the United Way’s President and CEO Trina Burruss, Board Chair Rev. Rachelle Sat’chell Robinson, and the United Way Chief Development Officer Rema Hanash.

“That number, $10 million, is more than just a goal,” says UWBEC President and CEO Trina Burruss. “It’s a call to purposeful action. It’s a challenge to our entire community to recognize and amplify the power we have together to make meaningful change in the community where we work and live. It’s a rallying cry for each of us to do our part to move the needle for the 40% of Erie County living in financial hardship. It’s an invitation to Find Your Way at United Way.”

Last year there was more than 24,000 donors and 500 workplaces that supported the campaign, and United Way was able to raise over $9.1 million dollars.

Along with the announcement for the campaign, nine winners at the press conference were presented with the United Way Community Champions Awards. Awards are given to those who have shown an "exceptional collaboration and commitment to creating a community where everyone can access a quality education, build economic mobility and live a healthy life."

Those winners were

Evans Bank, Forging Unlikely Partnerships

National Grid, Building New Solutions to Old Problems

M&T Bank, Mobilizing Resources

Wegmans, Inspiring Our Community to Live United

BPS 355 The New Buffalo School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management, Eugene T. Reveille Cup

Hamburg Central School District, Suburban Schools Champion

The Buffalo Central Labor Council, Labor Champion

Brielyn Bell and Jamie Ferullo, 2022 Volunteers of the Year