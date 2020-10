Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has transformed into the Drive to Make Strides in order to keep participants socially distanced.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday morning, the American Cancer Society is inviting the Western New York community to raise funds and celebrate breast cancer survivors in a fun, socially distant way.

The usual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is now the Drive to Make Strides.

It's a drive-thru experience from 10 a.m. until noon in the parking ramp near Regal Cinemas at the Walden Galleria.