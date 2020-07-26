x
Annual blood drive in memory of avid donor to happen on August 6

Brandon Kupiec was an avid blood donor until his death at age 20 in 2013. His family continues to remember him through an annual blood drive.
Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

SANBORN, N.Y. — Brandon Kupiec, of North Tonawanda, started donating blood at only 16 years old, and was an avid blood donor until he died in 2013. He was 20 years old. 

According to Connect Life, he inspired his family to donate blood, and to continue his memory by hosting an annual blood drive in his name.

Senator Robert Ortt said in a recent video that the blood drive has provided over 600 units of blood since it began in 2013, which has helped up to 1900 local patients.

The next Brandon Kupiec Memorial Blood Drive will happen on August 6, at the Shawnee Fire Dept, 3747 Lockport Road in Sanborn. Appointments are available from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and you can register here.

