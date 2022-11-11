Family in Angola loses home and business in fire

The multi-use structure was home to Gram's Pierogi House and apartments in the Village of Angola.

ANGOLA, N.Y. — A family lost its business and home in a multi-use structure fire.

According to the Town of Evans Police Department, the fire happened just after 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Village of Angola.

The structure was home to Gram's Pierogi House and apartments. Several people were treated at the scene or taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injures.

Due to the size of the fire and the amount of water supply needed, 19 fire departments and emergency squads responded to assist at the scene.

The owner of Gram's Pierogi House posted on social media that he and his daughter lost everything in the fire and are looking for help to rebuild. They started a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $30,000 and have received over $1700.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.