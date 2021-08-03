Andrew Cuomo gives final address as New York's governor

Outgoing Governor Cuomo goes out fighting during a farewell address to the state ahead of the end of his term set for 11:59 Monday night.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Continuing to cast doubt on the New York Attorney General's report that brought an end to his administration, Andrew Cuomo addressed the state for the last time as governor Monday afternoon.

"I am a fighter and my instinct is to fight this, because it is unfair and unjust in my mind," Cuomo said.

The speech, which was pre-recorded, touted many of the successes of his 15 years in office. It also included some parting advice about the state's ongoing fight against COVID-19, calling it a battle. Cuomo called for all teachers to be vaccinated and for masks to be worn in high risk areas. He also urged businesses to require proof of vaccination for large gatherings.

Cuomo ended the almost 15 minute address by thanking his family and his team, 'the best ever assembled.' Of his successor, Hamburg native and Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, he said he believes "she will step up to the challenge and we all wish her success."

"We didn't always get it quite right," Cuomo said. "But every day I worked my hardest, I gave it my all and I tried my best to deliver it to you.