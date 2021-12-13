Anderson's site plans to add drive-thru to boost sales

“We believe honestly it’s the wave of the future,” said Holly Anderson, who co-owns the company with her brother, Keith.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — With a goal of boosting sales, Anderson’s Frozen Custard is adding a drive-thru to its Lancaster location.

The store at 4855 Transit Road, one of six owned by the Anderson family, is one of the smaller ones in terms of sales. That’s expected to change with the addition of the drive-thru.

