AMHERST, N.Y. — The general manager at the Anchor Bar on Maple Road resigned following accusations of harassment made by female employees.

Employees at the Maple Road location confirm the former manager decided to leave his position at the restaurant on Monday night.

Attorney Kevin Stocker tells 2 On Your Side that two women have retained his services. They are accusing the former manager of inappropriate behavior.

Stocker says more women have come forward with similar stories. There are accusations that the general manager asked about women's breast size during interviews.

Right now there has not been any formal complaints or lawsuits filed against the now-former general manager.

