BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's not a secret to those of us who live in WNY. Buffalo is a pretty affordable place to live and there are numbers to back that up.

The report was published on apartmentlist.com.

They analyzed median rents in 100 of the largest U.S. cities and calculated the minimum gross income required to rent these apartments.

Topping the list was Fremont, California at $3,731 for median rent. Renters would need to make at least $150,040/year or $72/hour to afford an apartment in that city.



Rounding out the top five:

San Francisco, CA,

Irvine, CA

San Jose, CA

New York City, NY

Buffalo ranked much lower on their list. The median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Buffalo is $872, according to their analysis. You'd have to make at least $34,760/year or $17/hour to afford the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment here.

You can see the full list on apartmentlist.com.