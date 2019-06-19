BUFFALO, N.Y. — Twenty-one new EMS professionals are now ready to help serve Western New York.

A graduation ceremony was held Tuesday morning for the newest class of candidates from American Medical Response (AMR). It's a part of AMR's "earn as you learn" program, which it came up with after brainstorming how to best recruit and train new EMT's.

This is the fourth class of graduates from AMR's "earn while you learn" program, producing more than one hundred total graduates in the past nine months.