Among Cattaraugus County's $981.6 million of Build projects: Holiday Valley’s new $5 million lift

The chairlift is the centerpiece of the $6.2 million in off-season improvements at Holiday Valley since the end of the 2020-21 ski season.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — On a muggy mid-September day with temperatures in the 80s, Jane Eshbaugh was thinking about snow.

Holiday Valley Ski Resort’s director of marketing stood at the base of Holiday Valley’s Yodeler chairlift, watching the progress on the Ellicottville’s resort’s $5 million investment – a high speed Yodeler Express lift, designed by Doppelmayr USA Inc. of Salt Lake City.

