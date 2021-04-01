Amigone crematory reopens after being fined $7,500; elected officials voice concern

The facility has to follow new protocols, but Tonawanda Town Councilwoman Shannon Patch says she believes "a fee and a slap on the wrist aren’t enough."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Amigone Funeral Home's Sheridan Park Crematory can officially reopen, albeit after paying a significant fine and new measures in place. Local elected officials still want to see the crematory closed for good.

The crematory was temporarily shut down by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation after a September incident where heavy black smoke was seen coming from the building during a cremation.

Now, the crematory must pay a $7,500 fine and follow a series of measures and instructions regarding its cremation process. If they don't follow the new measures and instructions, they'll have to pay an additional $3,000 fine.

Senator Sean Ryan (D-Buffalo) and Assembly member Bill Conrad (D-Tonawanda) say this isn't enough.

“While the fine and new consent decree from the DEC are a good first step, I'm not convinced that Amigone's crematory should be able to continue to operate, with the health and safety of Tonawanda residents at risk,” Ryan said.

Conrad voiced, in a press release, that the reopening still leaves concern for residents living in the vicinity of the crematory. Ryan says he would like to see the DEC hold a virtual forum regarding the matter.

The two legislators have been vocal about wanting the DEC to revoke the crematory's permit, which would force it to move out of their area.

According to the DEC's compliance schedule for the crematory, the company has already had to make adjustments to its' cremation system, including a new emergency shutdown program to help prevent the issue that caused the black smoke.

The crematory will also now follow additional recommendations from the manufacturer of it's system, which relate to timing and the weights that the system can bear. It will also have to submit to different emission tests and send samples to the DEC.

Tonawanda Town Councilwoman Shannon Patch, in the same press release from the legislators, expressed that she believes "a fee and a slap on the wrist aren’t enough."