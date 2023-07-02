Amid the teacher shortage, Black men educators are also falling short

There are more than 4,000 schools in the state. Out of all of the schools, only 8.6% are Black educators. Nationally, it's less than 2%.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every day principal Robert Baxter goes to work at Health Sciences Charter School and addresses his students; he finds a better way to be a mentor.

"As an educator, you got to think of the perspective of a young black male going through the school system," says Baxter.

During his career, he has noticed a difference in teachers who are not Black and how they treat students of color. That's what sparked his passion for teaching.

"As they go through the school system, young Black males do well up to a certain age group. Around 4th or 5th grade, they start falling off," Baxter says. He continues, "I have kids who change what they thought they wanted to do because they had someone to mentor them. So mentorship plays a big role."

That's why Baxter believes we don't have enough Black educators. According to the New York State Department of Education, there are more than 4,000 schools in the state. Out of all of the schools, only 8.6% are Black educators. Nationally, it's less than 2%.

A UNC study shows all student achievement rates are higher when there are Black teachers.

However, Black men become physical education teachers, and coaches or even attempt to make it to the pros.