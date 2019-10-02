ALBANY, N.Y. — A trip to Albany is in store for the supervisor of one of Erie County's largest communities.

Like other community leaders, Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa said he wants help from state lawmakers to restore what they feel to be crucial funding from the state.

Governor Cuomo's proposed cuts in the AIM program -- that's Aid and Incentives to Municipalities -- could blow a major hole in town and village budgets, collectively $5 million for all.

"Among a litany of legislative priorities that the town has, we now have to safeguard and work to safeguard $680,000 in AIM funding that we've received continuously for many years," Kulpa said.

Kulpa added that money helps cover the higher costs of some of the state required programs which communities must operate.

Some in Albany feel the Governor is using the AIM program as a budget trade-off with lawmakers on other items he may want.