AMHERST, NY - Uniland Development Co. is seeking tax breaks for its planned development of a $14.4 million Hampton by Hilton hotel at Amherst's Northtown Center.

Uniland seeks more than $700,000 in sales and mortgage tax exemptions for the project, plus a reduction in property taxes through the Amherst Industrial Development Agency.

Generally, retail projects are not eligible for such assistance. However, there is an exception to that rule when it comes to a development which also qualifies as a tourism destination.

In its application, Uniland makes note that “USA Hockey has committed to making the nearby Northtown Center the home of its sled hockey divisions if the hotel is built”, while claiming this will bring 7,800 attendees to the Northtown Center on an annual basis, with an economic impact of nearly $3.2 million per year.

The hotel, according to Uniland, would not only be especially designed for people with disabilities, but also for athletic teams, with features including "double size" meeting rooms.

The application includes a letter from Norman Page, USA Hockey National Sled Representative, who wrote that construction of the hotel would allow USA Hockey "to declare the Northtown Center at Amherst and the Hotel the national home of USA Hockey National Sled Hockey Program".

It also includes a letter of support for the project from the General Manager of the Northtown Center.

The hotel project has already gained required approvals from the Town Board and town Planning Board.

The Amherst IDA board has scheduled has a public hearing for July 6 on the request, and is expected to consider the application for the tax breaks for Uniland at its meeting of July 20.



