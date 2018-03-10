AMHERST, N.Y. — Officials have proposed bringing pickleball to the town of Amherst.

The proposal would bring courts to Paradise Park on Paradise Road in East Amherst. Town officials are also looking for other parks to install courts.

Pickleball is a paddle sport with a net similar to tennis and badminton.

Town supervisor Brian Kulpa says it's a growing sport that's friendly to people of all ages.

"This is a great game," he said. "Something that ultimately fills a lot of holes, people who don't feel up to playing tennis or people who can't quite. This is a sport that they can participate in."

Kulpa adds that the courts at Paradise Park will cost around $100,000 and will hopefully be ready by next spring or summer. Most of the money for the courts will come from a state grant.

