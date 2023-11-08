New cricket pitch comes to Amherst

The semi-permanent area was leased out by the Council of Heritage and Arts of India.

AMHERST, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York and a sport the community will be able to take part in thanks to a new space in Amherst.

A brand new cricket pitch has been put in at Maple East Elementary School. The semi-permanent area was leased out by the Council of Heritage and Arts of India to host their league matches.

On Friday, New York's Consul General of India came all the way to Amherst to celebrate the occasion.

"It'll bring not just the players together but the community families together, and that's a very good way of connecting. Sports always have been a very beautiful and meaningful way of connecting communities and people. That'll enrich cultural understanding between people and create a better harmonious society for all one and all," Renshir Jaiswal, Consul General of India, said.