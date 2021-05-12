Firefighters fight 2 fires in Amherst Sunday

2 On Your Side was told that one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst fire crews had their hands full Sunday afternoon as they responded to two house fires back to back.

The first call was on Meyer Road and it happened around 11 a.m.

Fire officials said there was heavy smoke, and the fire quickly spread so additional fire companies were called in to help.

The home was built in 1840 and has about $500,000 in damage and another $300,000 including the contents.

2 On Your Side was told one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause is still under investigation.

The next fire call came in about 30 minutes later where fire crews were called to a duplex on Sunshine Drive.

The call was a report of a kitchen fire but crews were able to get it under control in about 20 minutes.

Fire officials said there was a lot of smoke damage and that's estimated at $400,000.