AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst residents turned out for the Industrial Development Agency's public hearing about the possibility of tax breaks for a proposed hotel at the Northtown Center on Friday morning.

The IDA is considering giving a $1.2 million in tax breaks to Uniland Development. Company officials say the tax break is needed so developers can build more rooms to accommodate sled hockey groups that will be coming to the Northtown Center.

People who spoke with 2 On Your Side Friday morning were split about the tax break.

"I can't believe if they don't get the breaks, they won't build," one resident said. "Talk about greedy. There are too many hotels nearby. This is not a tourist destination."

But another said, "We just want to see it move forward because we hope it will be a proving ground to get more and more hotels to adopt features of universal design, which we believe will be better for everyone. "

The IDA didn't make a decision on Friday, but will have another meeting where people can give their comments. You can also send in written comments if you cannot make the next public hearing.

