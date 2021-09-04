Amherst Police partnering with Ring to reach community

The department says the partnership will allow the department to communicate with the public in addition to social media pages.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police will now have a new way to reach the community it serves. The department is partnering with Ring by joining the Ring Neighborhood.

The department says this will allow them to reach the public on another platform in addition to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

They say this is part of an effort to strengthen the relationship between the community and officers, which they believe in turn, will make Amherst safer.

The Neighbors app allows residents to share and comment on real time crime and safety events in their neighborhood. Officers can now view, post, and respond to crime and safety related information posted by Amherst residents using the Neighbors app.

People don't need a Ring doorbell or camera to participate. They can just download the free app.