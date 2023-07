Police said Aidan Supples was last seen Tuesday morning around 6:00 a.m. at his family home on Pin Oak Drive.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is looking for a missing endangered 19-year-old man.

Police said Aidan Supples was last seen Tuesday morning around 6:00 a.m. at his family home on Pin Oak Drive.

Aidan may be in a mental crisis and is in need of medical attention, police said.