Amherst Police Department captain passes away suddenly

Mann began his career in 1990 after graduating from the Erie County Law Enforcement Training Academy. In 2004, he completed the canine law enforcement training with his new partner Chase. He remained as the department’s K9 Officer until 2010 when he was promoted to detective. He was a member of the Honor Guard and oversaw the Crime Scene Evidence Team. Over the years, Mann climbed the ranks making Lieutenant and then Captain in 2021, the department said.