Amherst

Amherst Police Department captain passes away suddenly

Over the years, Mann climbed the ranks making Lieutenant and then Captain in 2021, the department said.
Credit: APD
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is mourning the loss if its captain.

The department said Captain Bruce A. Mann suddenly passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. 

Mann began his career in 1990 after graduating from the Erie County Law Enforcement Training Academy.  In 2004, he completed the canine law enforcement training with his new partner Chase. He remained as the department’s K9 Officer until 2010 when he was promoted to detective. He was a member of the Honor Guard and oversaw the Crime Scene Evidence Team. Over the years, Mann climbed the ranks making Lieutenant and then Captain in 2021, the department said.

Posted by Amherst Police Department - NY on Monday, February 27, 2023

The department said he was a true professional who served his community with pride every day for over 32 years. More importantly, he was a wonderful man and a great friend, who will be missed by everyone.  

