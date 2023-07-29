Amherst PD celebrates 100 years

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Town of Amherst Police Department celebrated its 100th year Saturday.
The community was invited out to police headquarters Saturday night for food, games, a time capsule, and much more.
City officials say it's their way of thanking the residents for their years of support and partnership.
"Obviously we've done a lot of good things and there's pressure there to uphold that tradition and I like that pressure, I like to be the steward of this place and make sure things go the way they've gone and we can always do better like I said earlier, excellence isn't a destination it's a place we strive to get to every day and as long as we keep working were gonna do good things," said Scott Chamberlin, the APD Chief.
Chief Chamberlin says there was a good turnout despite the weather which goes to show the love and support of the community.