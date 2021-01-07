Amherst fire crews respond to house fire on Frankhauser Road

Multiple volunteer fire companies from the Amherst area responded to a fully involved house fire just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A number of volunteer fire departments responded to the scene of a house fire on Thursday night in Amherst.

Crews responded to a fully involved fire on Frankhauser Road near the I-290 and Sheridan interchange just after 10:30 p.m.

According to officials at the scene, the fire spread to the first and second floors of the home. The fire was under control within 20 minutes.

There were no injuries reported at the scene, but the Red Cross is helping one of the residents.