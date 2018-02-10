AMHERST, NY — The Town of Amherst's 2019 budget will exceed the state's tax cap, according to town supervisor Brian Kulpa.

Kulpa said it's largely due to growth in the town, but should only result in a small tax increase for homeowners. He estimates that it would cost homeowners who own a $150,000 home an additional $18 in property taxes.

"Well the good news is we've had good growth this year in the town. You know, we've seen new property value added to the town," Kulpa said. "So the overall tax hit to residents and homeowners is not going to be significant, but the overall tax levy will be in excess of the tax cap."

The budget has been submitted to the town council for review and approval.

