AMHERST, NY - Amherst Police are looking into what happened when a subject in their custody collapsed and died.

Police say a 40-year-old female was in their custody on a bench warrant at police headquarters when she suffered an apparent seizure and collapsed in the hallway. The woman was being taken to Town Court at the time of the incident.

First aid was called and the woman was transported to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

While police are still investigating, they say it appears the woman suffered a medical emergency. Her name is not being released at this time, but police say she was charged identity theft and grand larceny.

© 2018 WGRZ