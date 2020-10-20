Amherst to hold community meetings on police reform

'We Are Amherst' is in response to the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Executive Order issued by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst is the latest community to seek public input in response to Governor Andrew Cuomo's Executive Order to reform police departments across the state.

"We Are Amherst" is a collaborative effort between the town and its police department. Over the next few weeks, a series of meetings will be held throughout the town to foster discussions regarding past, current and future police policies, procedures and programs. The meetings will include citizens and stakeholders.

“Police reform is an issue that must be proactively addressed,” said Supervisor Brian Kulpa. “We need to examine our current practices and policies and make necessary adjustments that will allow us to better serve and protect in a more equitable and just manner. This process needs to happen collaboratively by working with community stakeholders and residents through discussions and input solicitation. I will work with and support the Amherst Police Department as they strive to improve their interactions with our community.”