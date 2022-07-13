Amherst teen earns boy scout's highest honor

This is something only less than 1/2 of 1% of all Boy Scouts accomplish.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Western New Yorker has earned the boy scout's highest honor, not just Eagle Scout, but something even more prestigious.

It does not matter how long it takes you to complete all your badges, but what does matter, is that you have to do it all before age of 18. That's exactly what Kevin Thompson of Amherst did. On July 12, he was honored with an Eagle Court of Honor in Lockport.

He decided early in his scouting career that not only did he want to be an Eagle Scout, but he also wanted to go for the highest level possible. This is something only less than 1/2 of 1% of all scouts accomplish.

He's earned a total of 137 badges. That's more than what's required to be an Eagle Scout, which is 21 badges.

"In the beginning, I was like yeah it's just a couple merit badges I need to get done, but then once I realized I could learn so many useful skills. I learned so much I would have never learned and I realized this really could help me in the real world and life," Thompson said.

To achieve this goal, Thompson has put in thousands of hours within the past seven years. His studies have taken him to Nevada, Florida, and even the Caribbean. Some of those badges include scuba diving, robotics, and space exploration.