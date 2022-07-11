Amherst Starbucks wins unionization with a vote of 11-1

This marks the 8th Starbucks store in Western New York to unionize.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The National Labor Relations Board counted the ballots for the Transit Commons store, concluding 11-1 for the Starbucks located at East Robinson Road in Amherst. The employees won the union, becoming the eighth store in Western New York to win their union election, according to the press release.

The workers attempted to unionize since last September. However, because of administrivia blockage, Starbucks delayed the vote until now.

“After many long months of union-busting, shake-ups, unfair policy enforcement, and turnover the likes of which we’ve never seen, it’s amazing to join so many other stores around the country in the fight to be treated fairly by the company we love,” Transit Common store worker Michael Sanabria said. “This is the first really large hurdle to overcome, and the resilience we’ve had to maintain in the last 10 months is astounding.”

This week also marks another milestone as the federal government will begin prosecuting Starbucks for over 200 alleged violations of federal labor law committed in Western, New York for the company’s anti-union efforts.

The NLRB will also be doing reelections for the Walden and Anderson locations. The vote will take place Friday.