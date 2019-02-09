Amherst Central High School's varsity sports are running into the digital gridiron this year like never before.

The 2019 school year marks the beginning of Amherst Central's "LocalLive" streaming service, which will stream football, lacrosse and soccer games from the school's Dimp Wagner '48 Alumni Field.

Any streamed game can be watched on computers, tablets or smart phones, and won't require any kind of subscription to watch the live streams.

And it's all relatively inexpensive. It will cost the district about $2.500 to run the service for the entire year.

"Not only does this bring the action of our athletic events to the community; it allows our coaches to use video clips as learning opportunities for our athletes as well as allowing our athletes interested in playing at the collegiate level to develop a reel film to submit to college coaches," said Jeffrey M. Wheaton, Director of Health, Physical Education and athletics for Amherst Central.

Amherst Central is the first school to ever offer the service in Western New York, which also offers an easy way for anyone who wants to watch their favorite high school athlete, but isn't able to make it to the game in person.

"For grandma and grandpa that are out of town, or mom and dad who are away on business, or if its a crummy weather day and you've got little ones at home and you can't quite make it out, LocalLive offers that capability to watch the game, to watch your son or daughter play from the comfort of your own home, or from really any device," said Wheaton.

LocalLive is active now, with a mobile app avaible in the Apple Store; an Android version will be released in the fall.

Visit amherstschools.org and scroll down to the "New! Local Live" banner to find access to this year's athletic calendar.