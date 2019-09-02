AMHERST, N.Y. — Some Amherst neighbors who live near the St. Mary of the Angels regional house, home to the Sisters of St. Francis, oppose rezoning the property.

"Increasing the use of that facility would change the nature of the neighborhood. Make it a little too busy. A little more busy. And, Reist Street is a cut through anyway," said David Cappiello Friday afternoon.

Cappiello lives near 201 Reist Street and opposed a zoning change to allow a developer to add living spaces for seniors there.

As part of an agreement with the Sisters, the developer taking over the property will allow the nuns to stay there, while adding the living spaces for seniors where offices currently are. In order for that to happen, the Amherst Town Board had to rezone 201 Reist Street, which took several months.

"The town ultimately needs to get over this idea that seniors can't live near parks, and that somehow senior buildings should just be restricted in areas and not part of our community because the fact of the matter is a lot of the Sisters still walk out of their facility and enjoy the walkable district of Williamsville," says Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa.

Friday, the board unanimously voted in favor of the zoning change with a lot of restrictions.

"Restrictions on height, to single story in the front, two story where the property falls off the ravine in the back, single story restrictions of 35 feet to match the kind of current conditions, big set-backs," explained Kulpa.

The developer will also have to meet with neighbors twice a year. And, the developer can't build any new buildings on the land for thirty years.

"We're not going to please everyone, but what we've done is we created an environment that people can know sort of predictably how the building could grow if it were to grow in the future, minimize the impact of that growth, give the town the most oversight possible in that growth, and then ultimately remember that the people living in that facility are also residents of the Town of Amherst," says Kulpa.