Amherst pools to open July 6 for residents only

The Clearfield Pool and North Forest Pool will be be open.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Town of Amherst announced Wednesday two town pools will open for residents on July 6.

Residents will need to have a 2020 resident ID card and make a reservation to use the pools. Reservations will be held for a week in advance. There will be four different swim sessions everyday, and they ask that you only sign up for one swim session a day to give everyone an opporturnity to use the pool.

When you arrive for your swim time, you will need to have your resident ID card and check in when you arrive. You will enter through the building entrance and exit through the exit gates.

You will need tor bring your own chairs and/or blanket and towels. Bathrooms will be open, but the locker rooms and showers will be closed.

You will need to wear a mask anytime you are not in the pool or on the pool deck. Everyone will be expected to properly social distance.