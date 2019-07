AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police need your help in finding a missing woman.

They say Surabhi Kakati, 79, was last seen by a friend Sunday around 1 p.m.

Kakati lives in the Maple/North Forest area of the town and suffers from the early stages of dementia.

She's Indian, 5'2" tall, 150 pounds with short gray/blonde hair.

If you see her or have any information where she might be, please call 911 or Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.