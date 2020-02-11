Amherst Police searching for McDonald's shooter

Early Monday morning Amherst police said somebody fired multiple shots fired toward a McDonald's. Nobody was hit by the gunfire.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are searching for somebody who fired multiple shots toward a McDonald's restaurant early Monday morning.

Officials said that just after 3 a.m. officers responded to University Plaza after reports of shots fired in the area. Once Police arrived, witnesses said several shots had been fired toward a McDonald's in the plaza.

Police said even though the restaurant was open when the shots were fired, nobody was hit.