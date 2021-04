Marliese Kothe was last seen by her family Wednesday evening around 9pm in the Millersport/North French area of Amherst.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police need your help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Marliese Kothe was last seen by her family Wednesday evening around 9pm in the Millersport/North French area of Amherst.

Kothe is described as a white female, 5'01" tall and weighs about 80 lbs. She has long, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers.