Amherst Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department needs your help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Mackenzie Watson was last seen by her family early Thursday morning around 1:45am in the area of Sweet Home and North French Roads.

Watson is described as a white female, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'7" tall and weighs about 110 lbs. She may be wearing gray pants and a pink top.