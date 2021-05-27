x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Amherst Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Mackenzie Watson was last seen by family early Thursday morning around 1:45am in the area of Sweet Home and North French Roads.
Credit: Amherst Police

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department needs your help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. 

Mackenzie Watson was last seen by her family early Thursday morning around 1:45am in the area of Sweet Home and North French Roads.

Watson is described as a white female, with black hair and brown eyes.  She is 5'7" tall and weighs about 110 lbs. She may be wearing gray pants and a pink top.  

If you have any information on Watson's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Amherst Police at: 716-689-1311. 

Related Articles