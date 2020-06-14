Amherst Police respond to report of shots fired

2 On Your Side Photojournalist Tyler Weber was on scene and witnessed about 10 police cars and two ambulances at one point, but by 1:15 p.m. many had left

AMHERST, N.Y. — Multiple police officers responded to investigate a call of shots fired in Amherst Sunday afternoon.

Numerous police vehicles were at the scene in the area of Millersport Highway and Campbell Blvd.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

Police were seen blocking the intersection of Dodge and Millersport, and most police were in the street in front of and in the parking lot of theWELL Church.

Amherst Police were seen escorting people out of the church and to their cars parked in front of the church.

Both Amherst and Tonawanda police responded to the call.