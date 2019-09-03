AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police broke up a party Saturday afternoon at a University at Buffalo off-campus student housing complex.

After receiving a complaint about a party, police went to the 300 block of The Villas-West, near UB, where some 300 people had gathered. Police said a roadway was blocked, and some of the youths there were intoxicated.

Police officers from Amherst, UB and the Town of Tonawanda broke up the party. No arrests were made.

The apartment complex was made aware of the complaint.

In September, Amherst Police investigated a party where a man fell off the roof of an apartment building at The Villas-West.

