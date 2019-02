AMHERST, N.Y. — An Amherst police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon.

Investigators say the officer was responding to help a fellow officer when he and another car collided on Sheridan Drive near Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Both the officer and the driver were hurt, but they are expected to be OK.

Police are investigating what caused the crash. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 716-689-1311.