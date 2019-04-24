AMHERST, N.Y. — An Amherst police officer and two other people were taken to hospitals after an accident Tuesday evening.

The accident happened at 6:26 p.m. on the 700 block of Eggert Road.

The Amherst officer was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, and two passengers from the other vehicle were taken to St. Joseph's Hospital. All three were listed as having minor injuries.

Amherst Police said no further details were available and that the accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to call the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.

