AMHERST, N.Y. - Amherst Police are asking the public's help in locating a missing teenage boy.

John Walsh, 17, is originally from the Rochester area and was in town for a hockey event at the Northtown Center in Amherst.

Walsh is described as 5'10", weighing 170 pounds and has short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and dark jeans.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of John Walsh, you are asked to call Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.

