AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is looking for a missing 59-year-old man.

Police said Robert Gosch was last seen in the area of John James Audubon Parkway and North Forest Road around 10 p.m. last night.

He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants and grey shoes.