AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police need your help finding a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Phillip Paterson, 56, was last seen walking a Golden Retriever in the area of Transit and Maple Roads.

Paterson is 5'11' and weighs 200lbs. He should be wearing dark grey sweatpants, a denim shirt and glasses.