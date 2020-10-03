AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two women who were allegedly involved in a robbery last month.

Police say the robbery happened at a store at the Boulevard Mall.

Two black women were captured on surveillance footage. They both fled the scene in a black Toyota with Florida license plates.

Anyone who recognizes these women, or has any information about this incident, is asked to contact the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at (716) 689-1336. You can also email tips@apdny.org or text to (716) 562-TIPS and reference AMH 20-009635-PA.

