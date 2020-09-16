x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Amherst Police look into overnight shots fired call in Eggertsville neighborhood

A man says he and two friends were shot at by an unknown suspect just after midnight.
Credit: WGRZ

AMHERST, N.Y. — A man tells Amherst Police he and two friends were shot at overnight Wednesday in an Eggertsville neighborhood.

The incident happened just after midnight. Officers were flagged down by the man who described the suspect to them as a Black male, about 6 feet tall, weighing 150-160 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black 'Gator-style' mask. 

No one was hit. The suspect is believed to have taken off from the scene in a white or silver SUV with gold plates.

Detectives at the scene did recover two bullets and shell casings. Police say at this time, they do not believe the attack was random.

Anyone with information that could help Amherst Police is asked to call them at (716) 689-1311.

Related Articles