Amherst Police investigating shots fired incident

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Monday morning on Sweet Home Road.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of 1290 Sweet Home Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say numerous shell casings were found in the road and a vehicle in a nearby parking lot had been shot. At this time, no injuries have been reported.