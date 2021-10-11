Amherst Police investigating shots fired incident

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Monday morning on Sweet Home Road.
According to police, the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of 1290 Sweet Home Road.
When officers arrived at the scene, they say numerous shell casings were found in the road and a vehicle in a nearby parking lot had been shot. At this time, no injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.