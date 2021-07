Police say the man was shot late Monday on Fairgreen Drive.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a shooting that happened late Monday night.

In a statement, police tell 2 On Your Side that a man was found shot on Fairgreen Drive around 11:40 p.m.

Police say that man was taken to ECMC and is in critical condition. His name has not been released.