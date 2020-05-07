x
Amherst Police investigate shots fired near Creekwood Park

Police say while officers were dispersing a large crowd of people Saturday night, there were multiple reports of shots fired in the area.
Credit: WGRZ
Police lights (Stock photo)

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating multiple reports of shots fired Saturday night in the area of Creekwood Park.

Police were called to the scene just before 11 p.m. for reports of a large crowd consisting of approximately 300 people. Police say while officers were dispersing the crowd, there were multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

Following the incident, officers located several spent casings. 

Police say no injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department.

