Amherst Police investigate car crash on Niagara Falls Boulevard

Police say a 1998 GMC truck was driving southbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard when it collided with a 2013 Chevrolet around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a car crash that happened Monday afternoon on Niagara Falls Boulevard between Creekside Drive and North French Road.

Police say a GMC truck was driving southbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard when it collided with a Chevrolet around 1:30 p.m.

A 58-year-old man from Buffalo was driving the GMC truck. Police say he was taken to ECMC with a minor injury. His passenger was taken to ECMC by ambulance with serious head and back injuries. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

A 24-year-old woman from North Tonawanda was driving the Chevrolet. She and other occupants in the car were evaluated at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. It is unclear at this time how many people were in the Chevrolet or if anyone in that car was injured.

No charges have been filed at this time.